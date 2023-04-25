Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa meets Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler

Joburg - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is yet again meeting stakeholders in his attempts to curb the national energy crisis. Yesterday, Ramokgopa met the CEO of Sasol, Fleetwood Grobler, together with his executive delegation.

He said in a tweet that the meeting was characterised by a frank and cordial exchange of views and information on matters pertaining to ending load shedding. “The ministry will continue engaging various players in the private sector on a range of issues concerning partnership in the new generation, improving the current EAF and building technical capacity within the state,” tweeted Ramokgopa. This is as Eskom announced yesterday the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding.

Ramokgopa is facing an uphill battle as reported by an Independent Media report. Over the weekend it emerged from the ANC’s National Executive Committee meeting that there was tension between Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Ramokgopa. The three ministers are expected to meet this week in an attempt to resolve the significant hurdles. It was also reported that Ramaphosa on Saturday denied that there was a standoff over control of Eskom, saying there were no territorial battles on the issue and that upon Ramokgopa’s appointment, he made it absolutely clear what the roles of the three ministers would be.