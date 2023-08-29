Electronic waste dumping is a global concern as the world uses more devices

Johannesburg – The UN Office on Drugs and Crime describes electronic waste (e-waste) as covering a host of electronic items, such as personal computers, televisions, mobile phones, and printers, as well as electrical goods such as refrigerators and air-conditioning units. The office said this type of waste was the fastest-growing waste stream in the world.

“Globally, the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) estimates that up to 50 million tons of e-waste is generated every year, with only 10% of it being recycled,” it said. Patricia Schröder, spokesperson for Circular Energy, a Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE)-registered Producer Responsibility Organisation for waste from electrical and electronic equipment organisations, said illegal e-waste dumping had far-reaching implications. Schröder said it posed a threat to the health of communities that were already susceptible.

“It also contaminates soil, water, and air. To deal with this threat, fast action is required. For instance, the government and businesses can work together to close regulatory gaps and impose severe fines on those responsible for illicit e-waste dumping. This will send a clear message that these actions will not be tolerated,” said Schröder She said that consumer behaviour also played a pivotal role in combating the issue. “By disposing of our electrical and electronic products responsibly, we can create a shift towards responsible recycling and discourage illegal dumping.”

To facilitate responsible disposal, Circular Energy has partnered with Woolworths to establish drop-off points across the country (a list of which can be viewed here), with containers for small portable batteries and household lamps. “This initiative aims to make it easier for consumers to dispose of these items properly,” said Schröder. She said that by using these drop-off points, consumers could contribute to responsible waste management and help prevent the escalation of illegal e-waste dumping.