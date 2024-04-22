ELF-SA and its stressing of unity sets stage for party to be ‘kingmakers’ in 2024 elections

The Economic Liberators Forum South Africa (ELF-SA) is forging ahead in securing partnerships that will allow the party to play the pivotal role of becoming the ‘kingmakers’ in the upcoming 2024 national elections. During a briefing held in Pretoria earlier today (Monday), the party announced the partnership with yet another organisation in the run-up to the national elections.

ELF-SA president Hulisani Mani proudly announced the partnership and support between the party and the Freedom in South Africa (FISA), something which he said he believed was a crucial alliance in the elections. This has been the second collaboration announced by the party in recent weeks, as it announced earlier this month that the Party of Action would extend its support to ELF-SA. Now through the collaboration of yet another party and support of FISA members under one banner, Mani said merging the structures would operate as a seamless and efficient machinery.

“We are confident that ELF-SA will play a pivotal role as the kingmaker in the upcoming elections. We firmly believe that only through unity can we challenge the oppressive systems that have hindered our people from becoming true owners of the economic prosperity they rightfully deserve. “The current status quo perpetuates the interests of the privileged few, while the majority continue to be marginalised and overlooked. “As champions of African liberation, our mission is to reclaim the identity of the black man and to reconnect with our rich cultural heritage. By embracing our African traditions and coming together as one nation, led by the esteemed kings and queens of our land, we pave the way for community governance and heritage preservation,” Mani added.

The party president further explained that after serious deliberations, ELF-SA had decided to move its manifesto launch scheduled for May 11 from Vhembe in Limpopo to Witbank, Mpumalanga. He explained that the change signified the party’s commitment to engaging with communities across South Africa and addressing their needs effectively. Notwithstanding the decision to move their manifesto launch, Mani said the party remained deeply concerned about the ongoing water crisis affecting communities.