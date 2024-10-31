Ellen Kuzwayo’s grand-daughter transforms UJ’s Commercial Accounting through student-focused leadership

As the Head of Department (HOD) for Commercial Accounting at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), Boitumelo Kuzwayo’s vision is clear: To create a department that makes an impact through the students they service. The 36-year-old, who joined UJ in 2015, leads a department under the College of Business and Economics (CBE) that specialises in the Diploma in Accounting.

“Our qualification is unique in that many of our students aspire to become Chartered Accountants but, due to taking Maths Literacy or lower Admission Point Scores (APS), couldn't pursue a degree initially,” she explains. Nine years ago, Kuzwayo traded corporate life for academia. With a Master’s Degree in International Accounting and her Chartered Accountant (CA) qualification, she found her calling at UJ’s Soweto Campus - where a building stands named after her grandmother, South African women’s rights activist Ellen Kuzwayo.

Starting as a senior lecturer, she noticed student demotivation and worked to create positive change. “Over the years, we’ve developed clear progression pathways. Our Diploma offers articulation into an Advanced Diploma, followed by Honours studies,” she explains. Many alumni have become internal auditors, chartered accountants, or chosen the CIMA route.

Her journey to HOD began in 2018, coordinating a SETA-funded bursary programme. By 2019, she was running an academic support programme that achieved remarkable results. “The SETA requirement was a 70% pass rate, but we consistently achieved 90% or more - this from students who were previously failing." In 2022, she received double recognition: named among Mail & Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans in Education and winning the SAICA Top 35 under 35 Game Changer Award.

“It was humbling. Typically, CAs run billion-rand funds, and here I am teaching, trying to make an impact. Someone reminded me never to take what I do for granted.” Now managing 40 staff members, Kuzwayo emphasises the importance of human connection in leadership. “Our department isn’t typical in Accounting. My vision involves making an impact through our students and expanding offerings for graduates. Consistency is my compass, ensuring there’s a human element to leadership.”