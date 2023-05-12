Community broadcaster Emalahleni FM has not been spared from the ongoing vandalism over electricity supply interruption protests in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga. The week-long protests that emanated from the outcry over service delivery, with electricity being the major issue, have held eMalahleni to a standstill.

It has been revealed that the radio station was vandalised by a group of protesters who forcefully gained access to the studio by breaking the main entrance in the early hours of the morning. Despite failing to gain access to the “On Air” broadcasting studio, the criminals stole four laptops and two desktop computers from the community broadcaster. The broadcaster has appealed to the community members to assist in recovering some of its important stolen property.

It is further revealed that the station will give an update about the normal broadcasting schedule in due time. “The broadcaster would like to inform and apologise to the community of eMalahleni, listeners of Emalahleni FM 98.7, guests, clients, and all stakeholders that the station will not be broadcasting the shows as per the normal schedule due to unforeseen circumstances.” “Emalahleni FM will, in due time, announce when it will resume its normal programming. The Emalahleni FM Management kindly requests the community of eMalahleni, Lynnville, in particular, to assist them with information that may lead to recovering the stolen property of the broadcaster as it contains confidential information of the station and other programming, production, and newsroom information.”