Embattled Matjhabeng mayor accused of misusing municipal funds for the ANC election campaign

The mayor of Matjhabeng in the Free State, Thanduxolo Khalipha, is again facing serious allegations, this time about the alleged misuse of municipal funds for the benefit of the African National Congress election campaign in the upcoming 2024 elections. The sources allege that the mayor instructed the municipal finance department to pay four companies: Practicon Trading, Poloko Trading, Bereng Logistics, and GT Glorifica Trading.

It is also reported that they were allegedly paid a total of 1.5 million each on Thursday, November 3, 2023. The payment, amounting to R6 million in total, was intended for the purchase of four Bakkies to be used in the ANC's upcoming election campaigns. It is believed that Khalipa orchestrated this plan in an attempt to ‘soften up’ the Free State’s Provincial Secretary, Polediso Motsoeneng, in a bid to prevent Motsoeng from removing him from office.

The bakkies are expected to be unveiled before the national election campaigns commence. Numerous workers from Matjhabeng have demanded Khalipha’s immediate removal from office in light of the corruption and maladministration allegations that have recently surfaced. Last week, the NGO Right to Justice called on Khalipha to come clean on allegations that a service provider built his house.

The allegations against Khalipa have intensified the ongoing controversy surrounding his administration. He has also come under fire for his alleged involvement in corrupt practices, leading to a loss of public trust in his leadership. The misuse of municipal funds for personal and political gains is a serious offence that undermines the integrity of the local government and compromises the well-being of the community.

The ANC's commitment to combating corruption and promoting ethical governance will undoubtedly be scrutinized in the wake of these allegations. The Matjhabeng community may eagerly await a resolution to this matter. Meanwhile, Action SA has reported Khalipa to the Public Protector, calling for a lifestyle audit on Khalipa.

ActionSA provincial chairperson Patricia Kopane said they seek transparency and accountability. “Matjhabeng residents deserve to know the source of their mayor’s opulent lifestyle. It is sad to note that the mayor can afford to live this lavish lifestyle while this cash-strapped municipality fails to pay service providers to the extent that its fleet has been attached. It also fails to pay its employees and their benefits; service provision has come to a complete halt.” In July this year, the Hawks blocked a R23-million payment from Matjhabeng to a security company accused of fraud, corruption, and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Our finance department has conducted an audit, which confirms that only one company received payment during the specified week. This payment was related to services connected to an electricity crisis in a specific area of Matjhabeng. If you intend to investigate this payment further, we encourage you to adhere to the guidelines delineated in the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000.” Responding to The Star’s questions, Khalipa’s spokesperson, Tshidiso Tlali, said: “We want to address baseless allegations that imply the Executive Mayor instructed the Municipal Manager or CFO to expedite payments for the companies referenced in your inquiry. Our finance department has conducted an audit, which confirms that only one company received payment during the specified week. The Star has made contact with the said companies.