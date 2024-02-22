Embracing the bold: The red stocking revival

If you’ve been scrolling through your social media feeds lately, you might have noticed a striking shift in fashion. After a prolonged era dominated by neutrals and clean-cut aesthetics, colour is making a bold comeback. A trend that’s grabbing attention is the resurgence of coloured socks, but not in the whimsical, playful style of years past. No, this time, it’s all about sophistication and chic.

Enter the red stocking trend — a phenomenon that is sweeping the internet and poised to leave a lasting mark on 2024’s fashion landscape. From TikTok to Instagram, red is making its presence felt, captivating fashion enthusiasts and influencers. It’s a trend that’s hard to ignore, and for a good reason. Delving deeper into the symbolism of the red stocking, Vogue reminds us of its historical significance. Long associated with rebellion and status, the red stocking has been a symbol of wealth and social standing throughout history. From the daring fashionable young women of the 1920s to modern-day trendsetters, it continues to be a symbol of defiance against conventional fashion norms.

I distinctly recall a moment in late 2023 when I first noticed the emergence of red socks. Sitting in a cosy coffee shop, I couldn’t help but be drawn to a young woman who exuded confidence in her sleek black suit. But it was the flash of red socks peeking out from her shoes that caught my eye. Suddenly, she transformed from a poised, intimidating figure into someone approachable and relatable — a testament to the power of personal style. Fast forward a month, and red stockings are gracing the legs of celebrities like Kylie, Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber, cementing their status as trendsetters.

As someone who has long been infatuated with the understated elegance of neutrals, I find myself inexplicably drawn to the vibrancy of red. It’s a colour that commands attention and ignites a sense of excitement, much like unwrapping a cherished childhood gift. And let’s not forget the original trendsetter, Blair Waldorf. The iconic character from “Gossip Girl” may have sported red stockings as part of her school uniform, but little did she know that her sartorial choice would inspire a resurgence decades later. Today, we see the red stocking styled in various ways — paired with short skirts or hidden beneath oversized suits and trousers. It’s a versatile trend that allows for individual expression while adding a pop of colour to any ensemble.