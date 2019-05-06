A woman walks past a mountain of rubbish that Emfuleni Municipality has not collected due to a shortage of vehicles. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Emfuleni residents are forced to dump waste on the streets because the municipality is failing to collect it due to a shortage of vehicles. Last year, the municipality - which has been placed under administration- announced that a contract with a fleet provider ended after running its course and has not been renewed.

Bophelong township resident Mpho Moleleki said he had given up on the situation ever changing.

His house faces the street that's always strewn with rubbish. Not only is that an eyesore but it also gives off terrible stench.

Mpho Moleleki says he tries to burn his rubbish as he cannot stands the stanch he gets from the nearby dumping site near his house. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

“I have been trying to clean that rubbish but people would still come and dump it so I gave up.

"Sometimes I would burn it but there still no change. The problem is that there are no trucks to collect this rubbish from our houses. Now our children are facing a health hazard because of the stink from that rubbish,” said Moleleki.

The 46-year father of three said people had been throwing rubbish on the streets situation long before Emfuleni experienced vehicle shortages.

"You will see children playing with this rubbish and it's dangerous for their health. It also block sewage drainage and the municipality would take time before fixing it.

"It’s tough because there is nothing we can do. We have been preaching about this situation but no one was willing to help. It’s not like people are happy with this rubbish, they are forced to dump it there because they have no choice,” said Moleleki.

Dikeledi Masoetsa said she would continue with illegally dumping rubbish until Emfuleni bring trucks to collect it. She said their plea for waste collection have constantly fallen on deaf ears.

“We have been asking the municipality and the councillor to help us with a truck but they don’t want to listen to us. So we will dump until they bring a truck. It’s not like we are happy to dump rubbish on the streets but there’s nothing we can do because we cannot leave it in our homes,” she said.

In Sharpville, Kabelo Nong was pushing his wheelbarrow full of garbage to dump at an open field near Umzimbuvu street. Like other residents, Nong said he had nowhere to dump garbage.

“There is nowhere I can take it. They are no longer collecting it in our homes but they do clean the streets, although after a while.

"The last time they collected waste from our homes was last year. So where are they expecting us to dump rubbish? The reason we dump the rubbish here is because we are trying to avoid a nasty smell in our homes,” he said.

“Sometimes we burn it but because there are no trucks to collect it from our homes we are also forced to dump it in the streets again. I would have dumped it at dumping grounds if I had a car. I don’t have transport and its far there,” Nong said.

Another resident who refused to be named for fear of victimisation said the municipality only clean the streets when politicians visit the area.

She said the last time rubbish was collected on the streets was on March 21 when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a keynote address during the commemoration in Sharpeville.

Shortages of trucks in the Emfuleni municipality has caused many townships in the area to be left with uncollected rubbish everywhere. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

“That was the last time we saw them cleaning rubbish and they never came again since,” she said.

Emfuleni spokesperson Stanley Gaba said collection of waste has been intermittent as a result of a shortage of vehicles in the municipality but that they have been clearing dumping sites regularly in different wards.

“Due to shortage of waste compactors, the municipalities concedes that collection of household waste has been intermittent in recent months.

"The shortage of fleet impacted negatively on the municipality’s household waste collection. However, we now have 15 waste compactors currently in service to deal with this challenge,” said Gaba.