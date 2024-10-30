Emotional memorial service for Soweto girl, 6

Punctuated by sobs, cries, and moments of poignant remembrance, the memorial service for six-year-old Amantle Samane, who tragically lost her life to an act of unimaginable violence, unfolded in the DOCC Orlando Communal Hall, Soweto, on Tuesday morning. The community came together to celebrate her short life through music and poetry, shared by her peers in an emotional tribute that embodied both grief and resilience.

Amantle’s life was brutally cut short after she was allegedly raped and murdered by a 24-year-old Mozambican national, Peta Sara Simiao, who allegedly lured her to his rented shack in Orlando East last Monday. Scores of Orlando East residents and family members came out in their numbers for the memorial service of the six-year-old Amantle Samane who was last week raped and killed by a Mozambican national Pethe Sara Simiao. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers As community members united in sorrow, Masete Ramokgobathe, speaking on behalf of local school principals, called for divine intervention and immediate governmental action to safeguard children. “We don’t need this. This to us as principals is torture. What is even worse is that an illegal immigrant has done this. We need to ask God to remove such people from our communities,” Ramokgobathe stated passionately.

He expressed deep concerns for the safety of children in South Africa, particularly as they prepare for year-end examinations amidst such a tragedy. A message of gratitude echoed through the service as Keamogetswe Phoshoko, representing the School Governing Body (SGB), acknowledged the unwavering support of the Orlando East community. “This has helped us to be here. To the family and the mother, we say this is not fair; her life was cut short in the most terrible and tragic circumstances, but her impact will forever guide us in our journey,” Phoshoko said.

The sense of collective grief was palpable, with many reflecting on how this tragedy touched not only the family but the entire community and beyond. Elizabeth Sithole pays tribute to six-year-old Amantle Samane. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers According to Colonel Mavela Masondo of Gauteng police, Amantle was playing with friends when Simiao allegedly enticed her to his abode, leading to a shocking crime that has incited anger and a demand for justice within the neighbourhood. Following an exhaustive community search, the suspect was apprehended in Jabulani, a nearby area, and has been charged with heinous crimes against an innocent child.

Scores of Orlando East residents and family members came out in their numbers for the memorial service of the six-year-old Amantle Samane who was last week raped and killed by a Mozambican national Pethe Sara Simiao who recently made his first appearance at the Protea magistrate court. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers On Friday, Simiao appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court, with proceedings scheduled to continue on November 1. The stark reality of Amantle’s absence was felt deeply by her mother, Ntombizodwa Samane, who heartbreakingly recounted the moment she was informed of her daughter’s fate. “I had not parted with my daughter for long before I received the news,” she revealed, marking the start of an unimaginable nightmare.