Employees arrested for stealing platinum plates worth over R6.3 million

Johannesburg - The Hawks have arrested four employees of the Minileit Company (Pty) Ltd. in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, for stealing platinum plates worth over R6.3 million.

The men were apprehended by the Gqeberha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in collaboration with Priority Crime Specialised Investigation as well as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Ronaldo Henry Jason, 52; Ruwayne Eddie Luppan, 35; Roual Rowell Shelby Martin, 30; and Quewin Kirsten September, 25, were nabbed for theft and contravention of the Organised Crime Act on July 7, 2023.

According to the Hawks, between April 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, the four accused allegedly acted with “common purpose to misappropriate stock that was in the form of platinum plates, which were sold unlawfully to nearby scrap metal businesses.”!