Employment equity: disabled people battling

Johannesburg - According to the chairperson of the Commission for Employment Equity (CEE), Tabea Kabinde, the pace of transformation in the workplace for designated groups is slow – especially for people with disabilities. “Out of 27 532 reports received, covering a total of 7 215 960 employees, only 1.2% are from persons with disabilities.

“We are now stretching it to only 2% as a proposed target. Please do not overlook people with disabilities,” Kabinde said. She said this while addressing the Employment Equity Roadshow in Pretoria yesterday. Conducted under the theme “Real transformation makes business sense”, the Employment Equity roadshows by the Department of Employment and Labour, in collaboration with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), create awareness of the recently promulgated EE amendments, sector targets and regulations.

The chairperson said very few go beyond 1.2%, adding that there must be a demonstrable commitment to employing those with disabilities. “When we start fighting, we forget that we are talking about the Economically Active Population (EAP). The EAP focuses only on people who are working, looking for work and are employable,” she said. According to her, a group with a small EAP continues to occupy top management-level posts, whereas racial groups with a higher percentage of the EAP occupy a small fraction of top management posts.