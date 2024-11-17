Empowering South Africa’s women in tech at WIT 2024 conference

Women entrepreneurs, SMEs, and industry leaders from across South Africa recently convened at the Vodacom World Dome in Midrand for the much-anticipated 2024 Innovator Trust Women in Tech (WIT) Conference. This year, under the inspiring theme of Rise with Intention, the event has solidified its position as a leading platform dedicated to the advancement of women in the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector.

The conference illuminated the remarkable achievements of women-driven ICT SMEs, many of whom have benefitted from the Innovator Trust’s Enterprise Development, Youth Entrepreneurship, and Supplier Development incubation programmes. These initiatives have empowered women to fully utilise opportunities available in the digital landscape, allowing them to not only survive but thrive in an increasingly competitive environment. Focusing on three transformative pillars — digitise, monetise, and scale — the 2024 WIT Conference spotlighted the urgent need to equip the next generation of women with the technological tools and entrepreneurial prowess necessary for a successful future.

The Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP), which fosters young female talent, stands as a testament to the Innovator Trust’s commitment to nurturing the industry’s future leaders. Attendees were treated to a series of thought-provoking keynote addresses, dynamic panel discussions, and collaborative sessions, all designed to furnish women ICT business owners with essential strategies for accelerated success. Former Miss SA, Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo. Picture: Social Media The day was filled with a sense of purpose, emphasising that success for women in tech is not merely a dream but an attainable reality driven by intentional action.

Hulisani Cecilia Ravele hosted the event, while Nozipho Tshabalala moderated the panel, guiding and sparking insightful conversations with the star-studded line-up. This year’s event featured a star-studded lineup of speakers, including former Miss South Africa Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo, energy engineer Siyabulela Xuza, founder of Galactic Energy Ventures, and entrepreneur Zukiswa Phillips, managing executive of financial planning analysis at Vodacom South Africa, among many others. Siyabulela Xuza, founder of Galactic Energy Ventures, energy engineer, and entrepreneur. Picture: Social Media Tashline Jooste, CEO of Innovator Trust, delivered an inspiring keynote address titled ‘The SMME Wave of Change: Being an Intentional Woman’.

She called upon women to be deliberate in their decisions and actions, stating: “ We are called to be intentional — to actively shape our futures, to break barriers, and to lead with vision.’’ The conference also celebrated exemplary contributions within the sector, with awards bestowed upon outstanding performers. Notable winners included:

Enterprise Development Top Female Achiever Quarter 1 2024: Kutlwano Mzolo (Amafu Technologies) Enterprise Development Top Female Employment Creator 2023/24: Aphiwe Tafeni (Olem Business Boutique) Enterprise Development Top Female Achiever Year-to-Date Achiever 2023/24: Wahseema Miller (Temo Digital)

Innovator Trust Enterprise Development Pinnacle Award Winner 2023/24: Simangele Mphahlele (ejoobi) Vodacom Innovator Trust Supplier Development Top Female Achiever Highest Percentage Growth 2023/24: Thabile Makhoba (Makhoba Professional Services) Vodacom Innovator Trust Supplier Development Pinnacle Award Winner 2023/24: Glynn Mashonga (Globescope)