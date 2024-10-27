Empowering young girls: the DBE and Dove tackle beauty standards

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has joined forces with Dove and the Vodacom Foundation after hosting a dialogue at the weekend in Midrand, Johannesburg, which shined a spotlight on the nuanced challenges faced by the girl child. The event was attended by scores of young scholars, celebrating the 12th anniversary of International Day of the Girl Child which is annually commemorated on October 11.

Through a panel discussion led by seasoned broadcaster, Hulisani Ravele, the event sounded alarm that young girls continue to bear the brunt of beauty standards, thus affecting their self-worth and confidence. According to Dove’s “The Real State of Beauty: A Global Report”, more than three in five girls (63%) have never been confident at school due to self-image challenges. The report highlighted growing concerns that 70% of South African women and girls feel the pressure to undergo cosmetic procedures, imitating social media influencers.

Additionally, 70% of the cohort had stopped eating because they were concerned about their appearance, endangering their health, and 80% of girls claimed to have chosen to forgo life activities like joining a new team or school club. In addition, a startling 90% of women accounted for the mentioned conventional beauty challenges. As confidence is imperative for a child’s development, the Dove Self Esteem Project has been on a mission to reach millions of young people to help shatter beauty stereotypes for the past 20 years.

Reaching over 114 million young people globally, Dove’s brand manager Masechaba Khawula said the project inspires children to feel empowered and included, so they can realise their full potential. “At Dove, we believe no young person should be held back from reaching their full potential. Since 2004, Dove has been committed to building body confidence and self-esteem for the next generation of young people. “We want a future where young people feel empowered to confidently challenge beauty standards, advocate for themselves, and feel connected to and celebrate their bodies,” said Khawula.

The panel furthermore shared discourse on body confidence, and the importance of fostering a positive self-image in young people. The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, emphasised that building a child’s confidence in a digitally-saturated world was essential. “Initiatives like these play an essential role in helping young girls navigate the social pressures they face, especially in today’s digital world. By fostering positive self-esteem early on, we are laying the foundation for their future success, both academically and personally,” said Gwarube.