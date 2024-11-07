Emtee’s ‘DIY 3’ sets the stage for a triumphant musical return

Mthembeni ‘Emtee’ Ndevu has once again proven his mettle in the South African music scene with the release of his highly anticipated studio album, ‘DIY 3’. This cherished project marks the third instalment in his iconic ‘DIY’ series, which first captivated fans with the launch of his EP in 2015.

The album has already made headlines, climbing the charts with Spotify recently reporting that it has achieved one of the biggest first-day streams for a South African artist on SA Spotify in 2024. At the heart of the album is the focus track ‘Wake Up’, a collaboration with talented R&B singer-songwriter Nanette. The song stands out for its unique fusion of sounds, effectively encapsulating the themes of resilience and self-belief that permeate the entire album.

With poignant lyrics that delve into the hustle, friendship, and the power of companionship, ‘Wake Up’ not only showcases Emtee’s lyrical prowess but also illustrates a collective journey shared with his fans. Emtee’s vibrant multilingual lyricism and signature rhythmic flow provide an engaging lens into his life and South African street culture, highlighting his evolution as an artist over the years. His blend of isiZulu and English allows for a universal message, celebrating both the struggles and values that define not only his life but the lives of many within his diverse fan-base.