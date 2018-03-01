Distress and anxiety has struck at e.tv and eNCA studios with some staff reportedly leaving the channels amid allegations of “constructed retrenchments”.

Employees at the Hyde Park studios have told The Star that eMedia Investments, which owns the channels, has been unfair to them by formulating retrenchments “fronted as reconstruction”.

“People are being exploited here. The team I’ve worked with for the past three years was told yesterday that they will not be needed by end of March but they are employed as permanent staff. The same was done at archives and IT departments. Reporters at eNCA are in distress. It’s a mess,” said an e.tv programme anchor.

The Star has also been told that some employees have already started packing while others have not reported for work since the new changes were communicated.

These new developments follow the sudden resignations of the head of current affairs Debbie Meyer and the news channel court reporter last month. It’s believed that Meyer’s exit was sealed as part of a retrenchment deal but she has publicly rejected this.

Mark Rosin, chief operating officer of eMedia Investments, said that they were considering making changes that would benefit the business. “At times in the life cycle of a business, it is necessary to look at a company’s needs and requirements. eMedia Investments is currently considering its structure and making necessary changes to ensure it continues to be a profitable and strong business,” said Rosin.

However, he was cagey and did not want to explain how these changes would impact on staff or programming.

“This is an internal matter between the Company and employees and we will not discuss or debate it in the media. eMedia Investments is committed to ensuring that employees are treated fairly and respectfully during this process, which is of course difficult for everyone,” said Rosin.

