While African Global Operations (AGO), formerly Bosasa, has lost out on their luxurious company headquarters, another security company saw it as an opportunity to snap it up.
Fidelity Security Groupy bought the Luipaardsvlei, Krugersdorp, campus when it went under the hammer of Park Avenue Auctions on Thursday.
The security company snatched the headquarters for R14million. The headquarters features a large office park, offices, a restaurant and canteen, a warehouse and other buildings on an 8.2-hectare piece of land.
AGO applied for liquidation in February after banks announced they would be closing all of the company’s accounts because of corruption allegations.