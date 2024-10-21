Energy experts prepare for key conference on sustainability and inclusivity

The South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) is set to host its second annual Energy Conference on October 23 and 24 at the Eskom Academy of Learning. Under the theme “A Balanced Energy Transition: For Energy Security, Affordability and Inclusiveness”, the two-day event aims to unite industry leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders to address the pressing challenges and potential opportunities in the country's shift towards sustainable energy.

Professor Sampson Mamphweli, SANEDI’s energy secretariat and research lead, highlights the formidable challenges that developing nations face during a low-carbon transition, specifically regarding energy affordability and justice. He firmly believes the conference provides a crucial platform for dialogue, partnership, and collaboration. “With this influential engagement, we hope to foster a comprehensive understanding of the Just Energy Transition in the context of a transformative crossroads and to explore effective and efficient new and old technologies to foster a broad and impactful consensus,” said Mamphweli.

The conference promises an engaging line-up of discussions, including panel sessions, keynote speeches, and workshops on important topics such as renewable energy integration, energy efficiency, and the broader concept of Just Transition. Attendees will have ample opportunity to network with industry experts and stay abreast of the latest developments in the energy sector. A stellar roster of speakers has been announced, featuring private sector executives, government officials, and international partners, all set to share their insights regarding critical energy issues facing the nation.

“Technical and academic aspects of energy transition are equally crucial,” Mamphweli noted, indicating that the conference will also delocalise discussions around innovation, research, and collaboration among academia, government, and industry. These are all vital for developing sustainable and efficient energy solutions. Day one of the conference will specifically delve into important aspects of the Just Energy Transition (JET), exploring strategies to mitigate its potential negative impacts.

Attendees can anticipate exhaustive discussions on energy efficiency, demand-side management, waste-to-energy solutions, electric mobility, grid planning for new loads, energy policy, and innovative energy storage solutions. The second day will commence with an exclusive “Women in Hydrogen Breakfast”, showcasing keynote addresses from esteemed female leaders within the energy sector. Among the speakers are Deputy Minister Nomalungela Gina (Department of Science and Innovation), Deputy Minister Samantha Jane Graham (Electricity and Energy), and Lungile Mtiya (Deputy Chairperson of the SANEDI Board).