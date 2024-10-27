Enforced disappearances in Balochistan: the Noor family’s plea for justice

The family sit-in protest demanding the safe return of two brothers, Sabir Noor and Abid Noor, entered its fourth day last Thursday in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Panjgur, Balochistan. The brothers were reportedly detained during a raid by security forces earlier this month, leaving their family in anguish as they plead for information regarding their whereabouts.

Recently, enforced disappearances have become a distressing reality for many families in Balochistan. “Over the past 25 years, more than 55 000 individuals are estimated to have fallen victim to similar fates, with the region being widely recognised for its troubling history of human rights violations. This current protest shines a spotlight on the escalating crisis, as communities rally for justice amidst rising fears for the safety of their loved ones,” according to reports. The Noor family’s appeal for the safe return of their brothers reflects a wider sentiment echoed by countless families across the region who have faced similar nightmares.

Activists and ordinary citizens have united, continuing to hold demonstrations throughout Balochistan to highlight not only the cases of the Noor brothers but also the plight of many other missing individuals. While protests are a vital avenue for seeking justice, many families, unfortunately, have received heartbreaking news. Some of the missing persons have been found deceased, victims of alleged fake encounters, while others have been unearthed in unmarked mass graves, often with no means of identification. These horrific discoveries underscore an urgent need for accountability and transparency. Human rights organisations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, have voiced their concerns over the situation in Balochistan.

They accuse various Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies of being complicit in these enforced disappearances and targeted killings, further compounding the plight of the local population. The Noor family’s ongoing sit-in not only brings attention to their desperate plea but also serves as a poignant reminder of the underlying struggle against oppression that many in Balochistan continue to face. As the days of protest stretch on, the hope for Sabir and Abid Noor’s safe return may very well indicate the broader fight for human rights and justice in a region plagued by systemic violations.