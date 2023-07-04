Engen energy group ups its support to Gift of the Givers with another R3m in fuel

Johannesburg - Engen has committed a further R3 million in fuel to Gift of the Givers, taking its total fuel support for the disaster response organisation since 2019 to R11.5 million. Gift of the Givers founder and chairperson, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said the fuel contribution will assist the organisation in providing humanitarian relief across South Africa.

"This fuel contribution will help us provide humanitarian relief across South Africa, including in many under-resourced areas, and support across our key projects." Dr Sooliman also hailed the value of the renewed partnership with Engen. "Gift of the Givers greatly appreciates the support extended to our organisation and its activities by Engen," commented Sooliman.

Engen commended Gift of the Givers for staying ever true to their founding principle of serving humanity regardless of race, religion, class, culture, political affiliation, or geographical boundary. Engen’s Managing Director and CEO, Seelan Naidoo, presented a check to Sooliman. Naidoo said Engen was humbled to contribute to a non-governmental organisation that brings hope and relief to South Africa’s most vulnerable in times of extreme hardship.

"As a company, we are committed to stepping up, starting with paying special attention to the people in the communities in which we operate and working with like-minded partners like Gift of the Givers. "Your unconditional humanitarian assistance remains an inspiration for all of us," added Naidoo. "At Engen, we are committed to enriching lives for a sustainable future and are therefore driven to support organisations that are making a significant impact in changing the social landscape in our country.

"Leading on this front is the selfless and unconditional service to humanity done by Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and his amazing team," he said. Dr Sooliman extended his gratitude to Engen for its long-standing support and said he looked forward to many more years of working closely together to address the ever-growing need for humanitarian disaster relief. "Partnerships with caring brands such as Engen enable us to strengthen our ability to make an impact on the lives of some of the most vulnerable people across South Africa," he added.