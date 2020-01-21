Johannesburg - The recent deaths of pupils in schools or under the care of teachers have once again highlighted the dangers learners face in environments in which they're supposed to be safe.
As many South African parents and their children excitedly marked the first day of school last week with pictures plastered all over social media, an Eldorado Park family was mourning the death of their son who died a few hours into the start of the 2020 academic year.
Keamohetswe Seboko's naked, lifeless body was discovered at the bottom of a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker Primary in Magaliesburg on Wednesday.
His mother Lucia Seboko did not believe it was a drowning, saying Keamohetswe had a cut besides his lip on the right cheek, a cut across the neck at the back and also on top of the head.
"This is not a drowning, I suspect somebody must have pinned him down," said a distraught Seboko.