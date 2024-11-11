Ensure your safety during the festive shopping season

As the festive season approaches with shoppers gearing up for bustling mall visits, Charnel Hattingh, group head of Communications and Marketing at Fidelity Services Group, offers critical insights on prioritising personal safety during such busy times. Shopping malls across South Africa become bustling hubs of activity, drawing festive shoppers seeking gifts and entertainment.

However, with the increase in foot traffic comes a heightened risk of criminal elements seizing the opportunity to target unsuspecting individuals. Throughout these festive months, Hattingh has urged shoppers to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, emphasising the importance of safeguarding oneself, children, and valuables. “When you make your way to the malls, please consider that criminal elements may also be flocking to these busy public spaces.

“Your personal safety should be a key priority no matter where you go. “We have all worked hard this year and deserve a time to relax. It is important to remember a few basic safety tips that are valuable when you are in any kind of environment where you are surrounded by lots of people. It boils down to vigilance and awareness,” she explains. A significant aspect of staying safe in crowded areas involves trusting one’s instincts. Hattingh further advises shoppers to act promptly if they sense something is amiss.

“If you think someone is following you in a mall, or if it feels like a group of people are intentionally crowding you while you wait to collect an order at a fast-food outlet, look for help or ask the people to give you some space. Trusting your gut feel is always a good idea,” she adds. Furthermore, teaching children to identify unusual behaviour and reminding them to stay close in crowded situations can bolster personal safety. To support shoppers during their holiday outings, Hattingh shares additional robust safety tips: * Leave expensive items, such as jewellery, at home.

* If you have a daily walking schedule to and from the mall or office, change it often to avoid predictability. * If someone stops you to ask for assistance, maintain a safe distance and stay alert to other movements around you. * Avoid withdrawing cash from an ATM late at night; if necessary, choose a well-lit location with a security officer present.