Entrepreneur, 23, uses his ingenuity to fight poverty

"When Covid started, so many people lost their jobs, and my mom was also one of them. My dad had to work alone and provide for everyone in the family, and I realise that as a man, I had to do something in order to generate some income so that I can help my father with the things that were needed in the house.

“I then started selling home tiles until I realised that (not) so many people were interested in them. I had to change and sell something that was in daily use. After a while, I came up with the idea of making my own dishwashing liquid, and little did I know that people would support me," said Tshililo.

The young entrepreneur then bought all the necessary chemicals and started mixing them until he got the final product that he wanted. Tshililo explained that when he first started his project, he had to deal with a lot of negative feedback from people who said his products were fake and didn't remove all the stains like other big dishwashing liquids do.