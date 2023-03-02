Entrepreneur, 23, uses his ingenuity to fight poverty

MPHO MUKOSI
Omphulusa Tshililo, a 23-year-old entrepreneur from Tshikota, started to produce a dishwashing liquid called Shesha in order to support his family.
"When Covid started, so many people lost their jobs, and my mom was also one of them. My dad had to work alone and provide for everyone in the family, and I realise that as a man, I had to do something in order to generate some income so that I can help my father with the things that were needed in the house.
“I then started selling home tiles until I realised that (not) so many people were interested in them. I had to change and sell something that was in daily use. After a while, I came up with the idea of making my own dishwashing liquid, and little did I know that people would support me," said Tshililo.
The young entrepreneur then bought all the necessary chemicals and started mixing them until he got the final product that he wanted. Tshililo explained that when he first started his project, he had to deal with a lot of negative feedback from people who said his products were fake and didn't remove all the stains like other big dishwashing liquids do.
"I didn’t stop selling my product because of what people were saying; as time went on, my dishwashing liquid started to be in demand, and I had to ask people to help me distribute it.
“I started asking people from poor backgrounds and students to sell it for me, and once they made a profit, I would tell them to take that money and support themselves," he said.
"I started this with my NSFAS money, and because of me, some families are now able to put bread on their tables. I never gave up on my dream, even when people were making fun of my idea in the first place. I have had shops reject my product, but I didn’t stop selling it," he further explained.
"I would love to encourage people to stand up and work hard; all these business people also started where I started, and I believe that one day I will have a big factory that supplies my product to well-known companies; it will not end in just selling dishwashing liquid," said Tshililo.
Tshililo further explained that his business was growing and he now distributed his products to several Boxers around Venda, and in June he wants to introduce a pine gel since he already has a foam bath product.
The Star