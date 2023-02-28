Entrepreneur making learning fun and easy

Johannesburg - Things have been changing in the way we bank, shop, and order food and equipment, but our educational system has remained the same.

These are the words of Khuliso Excellent Muvhango, a young entrepreneur who developed software that allows students to study without having to pay for data or airtime.

Muvhango, who is a serial entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, and philanthropist, has decided to come up with a way to digitalize everything that was taught from January to December and put it up on one device that helps learners study in their own space at their own pace without paying for internet bundles.

"In 2016, I started a company called Muvex ICT immediately after leaving my corporate job, where I worked as a manager. As time (went) on, I noticed how everything was changing and how most things were done in the comfort of one's own space, yet the educational system still remained the same, especially in rural schools, and that was when I decided to come up with a software that helps learners study ... without having to pay for data or airtime," Muvhango said.