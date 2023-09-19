Entrepreneur Skade showcasing her craft to South Africa and the world

Johannesburg - Nomathokazi Skade is one of the exhibitors showcasing her set work, selling it to delegates attending the official launch of the summer season campaign. The campaign, in partnership with the Department of Tourism and South African Tourism and the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, along with the greater tourism sector, is aimed at inspiring Mzansi and the world to travel more and explore the beautiful country at Pabala Private Nature Reserve in the Eastern Cape.

Skade from Kariege is the owner of Skadeni Creations, a design and manufacturing company. She is a ceramicist who teaches the basics of ceramics. She said at a go she teaches a minimum of five people. She said that once people complete their art pieces, she then fires them to make them waterproof. Skade said she also teaches the basics of beading (earrings, bracelets, neck pieces, and more), which people are able to get right away. She is based at Nelson Mandela University, and they are also found on different social media platforms.

Skade said she started off knitting; she used to do it with her great-grandmother, who used to love it. "I enjoyed sitting with my grandmother and others when knitting. I started grabbing their needles, and they said no. I am not allowed. They started cutting sites for me to work on, and that's when I practised. When I matriculated, I went to a village that had everything in art; that is where I learned blessing, ceramics, and photography. When my mother passed away, I inherited her small camera. I used to take pictures of other learners to make extra money," said Skade. She said her ideas just come to her mind, and then she creates masterpieces. She also said her pieces are versatile and that people love them.