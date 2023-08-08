Equal pay and more recognition needed for SA women’s sports teams

Women's rights organisation Sonke Gender Justice has lauded the South African national women’s teams for their remarkable performances, calling for more investment in women’s sports development and equal pay for women and men in sports. Bafana Khumalo, an executive director at Sonke Gender Justice and co-chairperson of Global MenEngage Alliance, spoke about the importance of recognising women in sport.

“These stellar performances by women sports teams are a morale booster for the nation, amid the many challenges the country is facing. It’s time to recognise the massive contribution by women’s sports to social cohesion and this acknowledgement must include more investment in women’s sports development and equal pay for women in sport as it is for men. This is only fair and just.” Banyana Banyana made history last week when they became the first-ever South African national football team – men’s or women’s – to reach the knock-out phase of the World Cup. Their Women’s World Cup bid ended with their loss to the Netherlands.

Media personality Robert Marawa rallied behind the team ahead of their last game. “On the brink of history. The most important 90mins of their lives. Let's go African Champions!! I truly believe in this group-class ladies to qualify for the Last 16 of the #FIFAWWC.” The national women’s cricket team, the Proteas, achieved a similar feat when they became the first senior South African team to make an International Cricket Council World Cup final.