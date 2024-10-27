Escalating kidnappings in South Africa: EFF demands government accountability

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has raised a clarion call regarding the South African government’s perceived inability to safeguard its citizens amidst a troubling escalation in kidnapping incidents, intricately tied to extortion rackets plaguing the country. Recent statistics reveal a staggering 17 000 reported cases of kidnappings over the past year, with South Africa grappling with one of the highest kidnapping rates globally.

The EFF’s condemnation follows alarming data from Statistics South Africa, which disclosed that 15 343 kidnapping cases were reported during the 2022/2023 fiscal year. Gauteng emerged as the hotspot for these crimes, accounting for 7 818 incidents, while KwaZulu-Natal followed with 3 081 cases. The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) third-quarter crime statistics further corroborate this growing trend, revealing an 11% increase in kidnappings during the October to December period, with a specific focus on the troubling murder rates of children and women in the country.

Highlighting a “toxic cycle of violence and fear”, the EFF stated: “More than 17 000 kidnappings recorded in the past year alone are directly connected to the growing extortion crises that continue to terrorise communities, businesses, and individuals throughout the country.” This sentiment echoes as recent tragic events unfold, bringing the gravity of the situation closer to home. Just days ago, Gauteng police arrested a Mozambican national for the alleged rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane, stirring public outrage and fear. As society grapples with these distressing realities, Action Society has also voiced significant concern, insisting that there be no tolerance for violent criminals, regardless of nationality.

They stress that children are under threat from diverse sources of criminality, underscoring the urgent need for robust policing and resolution capabilities in South Africa. The organisation lamented: “Our police force struggles just as much to solve even the most straightforward crimes because of a lack of resources and experience.” The EFF has denounced the situation brutally, asserting that these organised, armed criminals have turned communities into “hunting grounds for their illicit activities”, resulting in heightened fear among South Africans.