ESG weight loss revolution now housed at Joburg hotel

Johannesburg - Obesity has become the number one health hazard in South Africa. These are the words of Dr Anushka Reddy, founder of Medi-Sculpt and president of the SA Association of Cosmetic Doctors (SAACD). Speaking to The Star in a recent interview, Reddy commended the US for its bold move in highlighting obesity as a pandemic after this year’s World Obesity Day, which was observed on March 4.

South Africa has become one of the countries on the African continent worst affected by obesity. According to the latest figures, obesity is a global public health challenge and a significant health hazard in South Africa, with half of all South Africans considered to be either overweight or obese, with effects that lead them to an increased risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers and premature death. “Half of all adults in South Africa are overweight (23%) or obese (27%). And the World Obesity Federation anticipates an additional 10% increase in obesity among adults by 2030. The scary thing is that South Africa is one of the countries with the highest obesity prevalence, with a projected increase in obesity of 47.7% in females and 23.3% in males by 2025,” Reddy said.

It is reported that the most common causes of obesity are lifestyle-related habits, including eating large amounts of processed fast foods laced with large doses of fat, and alcohol intake. “Genetics and a lack of exercise are also the two biggest factors recorded as being behind the bulging number of people affected by weight gain problems. “Besides a healthy and balanced diet, discoveries in the medical field are also making inroads, and following the discovery of Ozempic, the internationally trending miracle weight-loss drug for diabetics, we have to wonder what the alternatives to sustainable weight-loss are,” Reddy said.

Ozempic is an injectable medication that is indicated for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and works by regulating blood glucose levels. “However, it has been found to have a positive effect on weight loss in those who have used the drug and has since been FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) approved for weight loss and has been requested by many to remedy their unwanted weight gain,” she said. However, like many other treatments, there is a downside to using Ozempic.

“The downside is that there are some side effects associated with its usage, which include nausea, vomiting, constipation and diarrhoea,” Reddy said. Another effective method of treating obesity is a tool called an intra-gastric balloon. The Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty may be an option for patients who are looking for a permanent, non-surgical solution to obesity and need to lose 15kg, or who have a BMI of 27 or more. The procedures may be done at Vivari Hotel and Spa in Krugersdorp. The beauty of this procedure is permanent and therefore offers lifelong, sustainable weight loss by permanently reducing the size of the stomach.

The procedure is non-surgical which means no scarring and the procedure can be done in a day hospital within 90 minutes under general anaesthesia. The ESG procedure is performed via an endoscope equipped with a specialised stitching device on the end which carefully creates a smaller stomach shape by stitching the stomach into a tube-like structure. This reduction in the stomach will help to assist patients with limiting the portion size of meals and will also help patients to feel fuller for longer. Patients will be able to enjoy the benefits of this procedure as it is permanent with lifelong weight loss benefits and cannot be reversed.

The ESG Procedures can be categorised into the following: ● Mini Sleeve: This procedure is suited to patients who have a BMI of 27 to 35 and would like to lose up to 15kg. During this procedure the stomach is reduced by 30 to 35%. ● Endo Sleeve: This procedure is suited to patients who have a BMI of 29 to 40 and would like to lose up to 30kg. During this procedure the stomach is reduced by 55 to 60%.