In December, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Eskom had assured him that the festive season would be free of load shedding until January 13.
Despite the promise, the power utility on Thursday announced they would be instituting Stage 2 load shedding until Friday. This is the first load shedding cycle under the new chief executive Andre de Ruyter, who started his job this month after the power utility had been without a leader since July.
In a statement, Eskom said the “system remains severely constrained and unpredictable”.
The latest load shedding comes after a short reprieve from December when the country experienced Stage 6 load shedding for the first time.