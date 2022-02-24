Eskom corruption syndicate under HAWKS eye

The hawks have confirmed to The Star that they are investigating a corruption syndicate involving Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI) and a man who was a senior project manager who left the company shortly after compiling a tender prerequisite, only to bid on the tender himself.

It is believed that the suspect, a white male, has up to now received contracts worth up to 100 million rand. It is understood that most of the engineers, who are not qualified for the positions, are resigning but find employ in the company that tenders with Eskom.