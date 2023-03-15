Eskom granted exemption to revise its atmospheric emission licence at Kusile to alleviate electricity crisis

Johannesburg - The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, said that Eskom had been granted an exemption from the lengthy process required to amend its atmospheric emission license, subject to certain strict conditions. According to the department, the exemption in terms of Section 59 of the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act (Nemaqa) was granted on March 14 in response to an application the minister had received in relation to the Kusile Power Station.

The department said the application was brought because of the urgent need to alleviate the electricity crisis in the country. Creecy said that Eskom’s request pertained to a temporary solution to restore lost generation capacity at its Kusile Power Station while a damaged stack underwent repairs that were due for completion in December 2024. “In the interim, Eskom plans to construct the temporary stacks by November 2023, which it anticipates will allow the resumption of generation capacity of 2100MW which will reduce the country’s exposure to load shedding by two levels,” said the Minister.

In a statement, the department added that the temporary solution proposed for Kusile envisaged that Eskom would operate the temporary stacks without the use of the flue gas desulphurization mechanism for 13 months. “This is likely to result in increased sulphur dioxide emissions during this period, in excess of the current applicable limit contained in Kusile’s Atmospheric Emission Licence.” “Eskom will now need to apply to the national air quality officer for a once-off postponement of the compliance time frames for minimum emission standards for new plants. The once-off postponement with the compliance time frames for minimum emission standards for new plants can only be valid until March 31, 2025, in terms of the applicable regulations,” read the statement.

Creecy said that she was aware of the well-documented socio-economic impacts of load shedding, which had had far-reaching socio-economic consequences for all South Africans. "I am equally aware of the health and associated impacts of exposure to sulphur dioxide emissions, particularly on communities in close proximity to coal-fired power stations," she said. She said that in light of the competing factors, she had been called on to make an extraordinarily difficult decision.