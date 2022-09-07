Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to a pension fund to benefit former CEO Brian Molefe

Johannesburg - Eskom confirmed it had successfully recovered R30 million in unlawful pension fund money paid to benefit former CEO Brian Molefe. The money was unlawfully paid to the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund (EPPF) in 2016 when Molefe resigned from the power utility.

“Eskom is pleased to confirm that it has successfully recovered the R30 million it unlawfully paid to the fund, which is a separate legal entity, not from Molefe. The pension fund can tell you if it has recovered any money from Molefe,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. “In July the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria reaffirmed a 2018 high court judgment that had reviewed and set aside a 2016 early retirement agreement between Molefe and Eskom. “In terms of the agreement, Eskom paid to the EPPF approximately R30 million to boost Molefe’s early retirement pension pay-out,” Mantshantsha said.

He said the power utility would not provide any further comment or information on the matter. He reiterated that the EPPF, the party in the court process with Molefe, has refunded the power utility. Amid resigning in 2016, Molefe in January 2017 became a member of Parliament for the ANC following the release of former Public Protector Thulu Madonsela’s report – titled “State of Capture” –investigating allegations of corruption related to the Gupta family. Molefe is currently out on R50 000 bail but is expected back at Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on October 14.

This was after he was arrested by the NPA’s investigating directorate (assisted by the Hawks) together with former Transnet executives last month. Molefe, the other former Transnet executives and their co-accused are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act 1 (PFMA) and fraud, while the other accused are charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering. [email protected]

