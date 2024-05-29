Eskom refutes claims advising of imminent load shedding

Power utility Eskom has spoken out against a social media post claiming to be a power alert, warning South Africans of impending load shedding. This follows news trending on social media regarding load shedding resuming on May 30.

A statement shared publicly reads: “We have noted a social media post purporting to be a power alert and advising of imminent load shedding. “The report is factually incorrect and an ill-guided political ploy to mislead the country on the eve of our 7th general election. Following 62 days of no loadshedding, there is growing and overwhelming support for Eskom’s sustained and rigorous effort to self-correct, stabilise, and strengthen the generation system.” Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity, said he was certain that they will continue in the coming months and eventually set the country on a solid foundation of energy security to support our inclusive economic growth and development programme.

Ramokgopa claimed Eskom’s performance has exceeded all doomsday forecasts, silencing many so-called “critics”. “The Ministry remains confident that the work we have been leading over the past 12 months, supported by the many competent Eskom employees and its leadership team, will continue in the coming months and ultimately place the country on a firm foundation of energy security to support our inclusive economic growth and development agenda,” he said. “Our generation availability continues to perform well as a result of the Generation Recovery Plan that commenced in March 2023, as well as our intensive planned maintenance. Unplanned outages are averaging 12,500 MW, below what was anticipated for our winter outlook. The energy availability factor (EAF) of four of our power stations is performing above 70%. Our year-to-date EAF is improving gradually and is currently at 60.73%.”