Eskom says its security contract with Fidelity is above board

Johannesburg – Energy provider Eskom says that their security contract with Fidelity Services was in line with Eskom’s procurement procedure and the National Treasury directives for emergency procurement of services. Eskom, in a statement, said that the placement of the security contract was necessitated by information received by management indicating that there was a potential serious security risk to Eskom’s operations and assets.

"The contract was established for the period July 2022 to September 2022 with an estimated budget of R500 million. It was placed under emergency procurement to avert potential threats and safeguard critical sites at Eskom. The scope of the contract mainly focused on the critical power stations, strategic corporate sites, as well as the transmission network," said Eskom. The entity said that prior to placing the contract, Eskom assessed the quotation from the supplier in response to Eskom’s request and was satisfied with proceeding with their offering, including the prices quoted. The state-owned entity said that across Eskom sites, there was daily and monthly monitoring of activities, and the payment of the invoices over the three months was in line with the contracted services. A total of approximately R250m, including VAT, was spent for the duration of the contract.