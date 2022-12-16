Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, December 16, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Eskom will be a thorny issue in Ramaphosa’s bid to gain a second term as ANC leader

President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs members of the media on the outcomes of his meeting with the Board and Management of the national power utility Eskom. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs members of the media on the outcomes of his meeting with the Board and Management of the national power utility Eskom. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Published 4h ago

Share

Johannesburg - South Africa’s long periods in the dark will play a major role at the ANC's 55th national conference in Nasrec, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping to be re-elected as ANC president.

During Ramaphosa's presidency, the country experienced prolonged periods of load shedding. Some communities complained about power cuts that lasted 12 hours while businesses failed to operate effectively.

Story continues below Advertisement

At a gala dinner preceding the conference on Thursday, Ramaphosa admitted that the last five years had been a turbulent time for the country and the ANC.

He was faced with the Covid challenge, which killed a lot of people but also saw mass government corruption. There were also the events of the July unrest, which led to more than 300 deaths. Ramaphosa was also, at some point, blamed for fuelling the violence in the country by describing it as ethnic.

Meanwhile, political parties accused Ramaphosa of trying to privatise Eskom along with other state-owned enterprises. There were plans to break down Eskom into three companies.

More on this

The resignation of André de Ruyter, Eskom CEO, came as a surprise to many but was widely welcomed by those who felt that de Ruyter only stayed longer in his position because he was closely associated with the president.

De Ruyter told the media that he was sad to leave Eskom, but he said he could have done better if he had the support of a wide range of people, including those who were politically invested.

"I am obviously disappointed that I could not set the objectives that I had set for myself. The circumstances surrounding Eskom are well-known, the challenges, the challenges surrounding society crime and corruption, and some of the issues that we have experienced in the delivery of the unbundling of Eskom," de Ruyter said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Star

Related Topics:

EskomANCCyril RamaphosaMisinformation and DisinformationLoadsheddingPhala Phala

Share