In this file picture, friends talk by candle light during load shedding. Picture: Reuters

A week after the State of the Nation Address, Eskom’s three-day load shedding announcement has brought into stark focus the impact of the blackouts on the public. Thandi Tsoeu, 25, said she doesn’t think the SONA had any impact on load shedding because the country would expect that it would have stopped after the promises, hopes and dreams President Cyril Ramaphosa gave.

She said her village in the Free State not only experiences load shedding, but it also has a major water crisis.

“I do have access to electricity. The problem is when there is load shedding, the schedule never corresponds to where I am,” said Tsoeu, who lives in Balaclava Trust, outside Thaba Nchu.

On Thursday, embattled Eskom announced that load shedding would be implemented from 9am until 6am on Saturday due to the loss of three additional units overnight which has increased the shortage in capacity, with a high probability that load shedding would continue over the weekend.