Picture: Kat Wilcox/Pexels

Johannesburg - An Ethiopian died under a hail of bullets when he was shot several times on Sunday as he sat in his car in Newtown, Joburg. He was alone in the car.

According to Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, the 35-year-old was shot by unknown men at corners Jeppe and Quinn Street in Newtown around 12pm.

“The victim who is an Ethiopian national was alone in a motor vehicle when he was shot several times in the upper body by an unknown man who allegedly jumped out of a white Ford Bantam with no registration plate,” Mbele said.

According to Mbele, the shooter was not alone as he was accompanied by another man.

“It is also alleged that the suspects were traveling in two vehicles, the Bantam and an unidentified blue motor vehicle,” Mbele added.

He further added that the motive behind the attack was unknown and that police were working on information received to try and bring the suspects to book.

In June, a 47-year-old businessman was also shot dead in an alleged hit at the corners of Quinn and Carr Streets in Newtown.

The man was leaving his car when an unknown man shot him multiple times from behind before fleeing the scene.

The CCTV footage showed the victim leaving his car and opening the boot to get his bag.

While walking the man was seen waving at a man who was on the opposite side of the road and shortly after that an unknown man came from behind and short at him multiple times until he [the victim] fell on the ground.

The Star