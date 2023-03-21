Ethiopian man sentenced to 6 years for attempting to bribe the police

Johannesburg - 45-year-old Ethiopian national Fitebo Makala Madebo has been convicted and sentenced to six years' direct imprisonment for offering to pay the police a bribe. Madebo was sentenced at the Mogwadi Periodical Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Limpopo Regional Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said that during the trial, the court heard that on May 12, 2022, the police officers from the Limpopo Highway Patrol Unit were patrolling around the Mogwadi area when they visited some tuck shops. They also visited a certain shop, where they found an Ethiopian man, Shobiso Dawit Tegeni (29), selling illicit Remington Gold cigarettes. "They found nine cartons, which consisted of 10 x 20 packets of Remington Gold cigarettes worth R2620. The police arrested him, and went to the Mogwadi Police Station to charge and detain him. While the police were busy completing the case docket and detaining Tegeni, his friend Madebo arrived at the police station and offered the officers R1000 to release the accused arrested for possession of illicit goods without the due process of the law taking its course and that the police must give him back the illicit cigarettes and free Tegeni," said Dzhangi.

Dzhangi said in mitigation of the sentence, the lawyer representing the accused submitted that Madebo is a married man with four children, self-employed, he is remorseful, and he can afford to pay a fine of R1500. Dzhangi added that, in aggravation of the sentence, state advocate Phumudzo Mudau submitted that the accused committed a serious offence by offering a bribe of R1000 at the police station in front of other police officers, which is an indication that he does not respect the law. Advocate Mudau further told the court that corruption poses a serious threat to our democratic state and that cases of this nature are of national concern.

"There is a huge cry in society that the courts must address corruption by imposing appropriate sentences. He further prayed to the court to impose a custodial sentence to deter the accused and other would-be offenders from committing crimes of this nature." "The court agreed with the state that corruption is a national concern and the only appropriate sentence is a custodial sentence. The court sentenced Madebo to six years imprisonment without an option to pay a fine," said Dzhangi. Dzhangi said the prosecutions welcome the sentence and hope that the sentence will deter other would-be offenders from committing such crimes and further restore confidence in the justice system.