Ethiopians and businesses concerned about kidnappings

Johannesburg - The Ethiopian community and businesses around Jeppe and the Maboneng precinct in the Johannesburg CBD say they are concerned about a gang of kidnappers and crime in the area. Jeppe and Maboneng, east of the CBD, have been plagued with crime and kidnappings that have left many living in fear. There were media reports of kidnappings in that part of town related to the dating app Grindr.

The United Ethiopian Community Association in SA (UECASA) and the Jeppe Business Group said they were concerned about a gang of kidnappers operating in the area. The gang apparently consisted of two Ethiopians and four South Africans. They gang members have since been arrested and were expected to make their court appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Although the group members were in prison, community leaders and businesses in the area said the gang had links outside of prison and were using them to terrorise some community leaders from prison.

"Currently, these mastermind kidnappers are sending threatening messages to the leaders of the community, especially to those leaders who handle the case, and to our community at large. They threaten that they are coming out soon from prison and will be taking revenge on us," they said in a statement. According to UECASA, the situation was so bad that some Ethiopian families and business people have left South Africa because of the gang of kidnappers. Businesses and the Ethiopian community said the Jeppe police station was failing them because of allegations of corruption and a lack of action from officers.

"Moreover, we have similar case numbers that indicate that they are highly suspect criminals, and all cases are linked to this kidnapping syndication We will submit all other cases of kidnapping and murder very soon." The Ethiopian community complained that crime in the city was not good for business and also appealed to law enforcement for more visible policing. The community said they were hoping that the masterminds of criminal activities in Jeppe and Maboneng do not receive bail.

"We believe this is standing in support of the community, in support of the city, and in support of the country. “As a result, we are strongly opposing bail against these kidnapping gangs because they have several cases against them directly linked to these suspects," they said. UECASA and the Jeppe Business Group appealed to the police to try to link other murders and kidnappings in that area to the group, due in court on Tuesday.