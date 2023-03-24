Even gospel artists are targeted by criminals, says Zaza Mokhethi

Johannesburg - The South African music and entertainment industry has become more and more dangerous if the killings of artists such as AKA, DJ Sumbody, and Vusi MA R5 and the recent kidnapping and hijacking of gospel singer Zaza Mokhethi and filmmaker Kutlwano Ditsele are anything to go by. This comes after veteran gospel singer Mokhethi and her husband, Lebo Mokhethi, shared the ordeal they suffered at the hands of three robbers who kept them at gunpoint for five hours in the deep fields of Lehae township in the south of Johannesburg last year.

The two life and work partners who spoke to The Star during a recent interview related the five-hour ordeal, which ended just after 8pm on the day. The couple, who have been married for over 18 years, said they were saved by their prayers, as they could have died at the hands of hired killers who were allegedly sent to kill them for reasons unbeknown to them. The pair said they had gone to pray in the fields when three gunmen who had been following them pounced on them in 2022.

"This is something we have not revealed before, but crime in this country has gone out of hand, and we feel we are now ready to share this ordeal with the rest of the world as it is a testament to God's grace. “As they were busy pointing a gun at us, we just prayed non-stop. We think that prayer was our saving grace on the day, as they told us that they had been sent to kill us," Mokhethi said. She said the incident happened in August 2022, after the pair had just finished recording their new gospel ensemble.

Mokhethi said the country's music industry had become dangerous, and with artists no earning huge salaries, it has become difficult for musicians to protect themselves. Hiring bodyguards is an expensive exercise that not many musicians have the means to afford. "The music industry has become dangerous. Look at what happened to AKA and other artists who have been killed recently. We live in constant fear, and it has become a life-and-death situation for musicians, who are now forced to hire bodyguards on top of the many responsibilities they have towards their careers. “We pay double the tax that is being paid by ordinary citizens, and yet we get no protection from the government. We can only thank God for having rescued us from the hostage situation we encountered," she said.

The couple's revelations come after Gomora film director Ditsele shared his own 15-hour harrowing experience at the hands of hijackers. The famous director and co-founder of Seruti Films took to social media this week to share his bad experience. "This picture was taken exactly seven days to the hour after I was released from a harrowing 15-hour hijacking experience outside my house and taken to an unknown location. I was unharmed and had my gadgets and money from my bank account emptied.