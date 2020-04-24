Event organisers badly hit in the pocket as lockdown keeps them indoors

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It's been 29 days since the national lockdown began and it has changed the lives of many. For most people whose bread and butter comes from entertaining others, the effect of the lack of jobs has hit them hard. Khaya Mata, a DJ and small business owner, said his business, Stixx Sound Hire, has been running since 2013. “Before the lockdown I used to do really well. On a good weekend I would make about R8000-R13000. Now there is nothing coming in at all.” His business, being gatherings based, means they will be the last option to open: “They will implement other things before entertainment and alcohol, so we are the last people on the list.”

To help with the shortfall, Mata has had to dip into his savings.

“I’m using the money from my business account to sustain me, but in terms of income right now it is sitting on zero.”

He said if the lockdown was to be further extended, he could sustain himself for about three more months.

“In a month I usually get about three gigs, if it’s a bad month I get maybe two gigs a weekend. I had two weddings three weeks back that were cancelled, and another event that was supposed to be next weekend cancelled.”

Mata also hosts his own annual events, including the popular Blue Jeans Party.

Khaya Mata's business of hiring out sound equipment has been completely shut down due to the lockdown regulations.

“That has had to be cancelled. I was going to supply sound for the Colour Run event in Vosloorus mid-April and it was also cancelled. So it is a big mess and there is nothing we can do.”

He said recovery would take a good three months.

“I have to recover the money I am using from my business account and then start again. Right now it is just a waiting game and we will be the last people on the list.”

For Matthews Baloyi, his business Nippy Avenue - an events supply chain, has also suffered. He employs up to 18 people.

“My business was doing very well. This year I was looking at growth of 20% from last year’s earnings. The lockdown has actually got us in 100% negative. I have had to sell my bakkie so that I can pay salaries for my staff and pay their rent. They rely on me and have nowhere else to go.”

He could not put his employees on UIF because people don’t stay long enough.

“For people in events, the lockdown means we won’t see a cent until next year. I’m sitting with a situation where I need to reimburse clients with money I don’t have right now.”

With the lockdown, Baloyi has essentially missed out on 12 events, including the Durban July.

“That’s around R450000 to R500000. That’s not profit but money I could have used to pay suppliers and bought additional supplies. If it continues, I will be losing what we could make annually, which is about R1.8million.”

Baloyi has been running his business on a full-time basis for the last two years, and any profit he makes he puts back into the business.

“For now we have been trying to volunteer our time to the Covid-19 situation and contribute in some way.”