Residents of Alexandra picking up what is left of their homes after their homes were demolished. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Destroyed brick and mortar structures served as testimony to the demolition of homes in Stjwetla, Alexandra as Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba took a walk about the rubble that has left many in the area homeless. Last week, about 163 home owners lost the place they called home when security and eviction agency the Red Ants, the police and Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) demolished homes. The residents have been surviving in chilly conditions throughout the weekend.

Mashaba said that there were ‘evil forces’ that decided to destroy the homes.

“I'm sure that anyone can see what is really happening here, evil forces are behind this move. I can’t really say the ANC was involved but one thing I know evil forces were behind this,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba asked people affected by the demolitions to give the City a chance to apologise and said that the demolitions did not have the support of his administration.

“The City must make a plan within a couple of weeks. The City must rebuild, I understand that you are here illegally and the City also removed you illegally, so two wrongs don’t make a right,” he said

Mashaba said he was shocked by what has happened, as he had given instruction to City officials that any demolitions have to be cleared with his office. He said he was angry and that whether the buildings are illegal or not, humanity had to prevail.

He said that a report from JMPD, which he will receive in 24 hours, will clarify who approved the demolitions. He made an assurance that consequences will follow those found to be responsible.

Gauteng EFF Chairperson Mandisa Mashego said that they will not allow Mashaba to backtrack on his promise to rebuild the demolished houses.

Mashego also lambasted the use of eviction agency Red Ants and called their deployment to poorer areas a brutalization.

“In 2016, when we went into Council, our councilor were given a directive to push a motion that the City of Johannesburg must never use the red ants

“As the EFF we pushed the motion that the red ants must not be used in Council. They accepted the motion, it was processed and the speaker it converted into a resolution of Council.

“So the people who came to do what they did illegally undermining the leadership of an elected structure in council.” she said

This according to Mashego renders the use of the Red Ants illegal and unconstitutional.

She asked the mayor to ensure people get assistance with items that they have lost and importantly give the affected food parcels as many also lost their groceries. She requested the Mayor to look into providing adequate sanitation for the home owners.

“Please look at the toilet situation properly, because there is a sanitation crisis here, you can smell it even when you walk the Gautrain bridge,” she said.

A resident who did want to be mentioned by name said that she heard about the demolitions while she was at work and could not believe what was happening.

“It was traumatic, luckily I have family in the area so it wasn’t so bad for me, I felt sorry for those who had no where to go some even have small babies,” she said.

She said that she hoped that what is being said aren’t just empty words and that justice is served.

The Star