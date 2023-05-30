Ex-Botswana president Khama suffers setback in his extradition battle as court stymies his bid

Johannesburg - Former President of Botswana Ian Khama has suffered a huge blow in his bid to avoid being extradited to Botswana, where he is facing charges for money laundering, corruption and possession of illegal firearms. Khama, who fled his country of origin in 2021, is challenging the National Prosecuting Authority, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, Police Minister Bheki Cele, and International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor in his bid to avoid being extradited to Botswana.

It is believed that Botswana has a prima facie case against Khama and a long list of witnesses ready to testify against him. Khama, who is known to be a close ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the wealthy Motsepe family, has vowed to return to his country to contest the 2024 elections but has done the opposite by demanding the courts allow him an unprosecutable stay in SA. The court, however, kicked out his representation, saying it was made on “irrelevant” grounds as the issue does not lie with the court and thus “must be struck without any orders or costs”.

Public scrutiny in South Africa has demanded Khama return to Botswana to face the music. African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula lambasted Khama for hiding in South Africa while he was sought in Botswana. “South Africa cannot be aiding a fugitive. It is strange that we want Bushiri to come back and face his crimes; we brought back Thabo Bester, but we don’t want that for other countries. Our government must move swiftly to send Khama back home,” Zungula said. Khama has argued that he is exiled in South Africa as he was forced to flee Botswana due to threats on his life, a notion deemed preposterous by Botswana.

A Gaborone regional court issued a warrant of arrest for Khama late last year. In April last year, he failed to appear in the Broadhurst Magistrate’s Court with his co-accused after he was summoned to appear for the resumption of his case. In April last year, the Botswana government issued a summons in which it called on the applicant to appear before the Broadhurst Magistrate’s Court to answer those charges. On the day of the applicant’s appearance, his attorneys in Botswana appeared on the applicant’s behalf, claiming that neither the applicant nor his attorneys in Botswana had received the summons. The State said in his founding affidavit that the applicant “avers” he understands that, as part of the onslaught against him, Botswana intends to seek his extradition on what he said were “trumped-up, fabricated charges”.

“Should he be arrested in SA or extradited to Botswana, he will be persecuted for his political views, putting his life } at risk,” his lawyers said. The court viewed Khama’s bid to thwart extradition before his arrest as jumping the gun. Meanwhile, in Botswana, preparations were being made for the formation of another political party linked to Khama. The Star is reliably informed that he lived at the luxurious Saxon Hotel in Hyde Park, a stone’s throw from Ramaphosa’s home. According to sources, politicians from Botswana and Khama loyalists flocked to meetings with him at the hotel. Khama was not available for comment as his number rang with no response.