Louis Jacob Tshakoane, picture with his wife Komane in this old picture. Picture: Louis Tshakoane Jr Instagram

Johannesburg - A former Kaizer Chiefs football club spin doctor and his wife are wanted by the Hawks for their alleged involvement in an illegal multimillion-rand investment scheme called Undercover Billionaires. The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Unit announced on Monday it had secured warrants of arrest for the Undercover Billionaires executives, Louis Jacob Tshakoane, 70, and his wife Komane Suzen Tshakoane, 55, who are believed to be on the run.

Between 2014 and 2018 the couple allegedly persuaded “unsuspecting funders” across the country to bankroll Undercover Billionaires.

“Further investigations revealed that the family’s company was not registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

"Investors were lured with promises of higher than normal returns on their capital, which they ultimately lost,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Their son, Louis Tshakoane Jr, 29, was initially the Hawks’ target after a case of fraud was opened in July 2017.

Louis Tshakoane Jr and Komane Suzen Tshakoane Picture: Supplied





Once featured on Vuzu reality TV show Rich Kids, he was charged with fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Banks Act.

Tshakoane Jr subsequently handed himself over at the Joburg offices of the Hawks in March last year in the company of his parents and an attorney.

He was granted R70 000 bail and the case was postponed to June 9 pending further investigation.

“Further investigations have implicated both his parents, and when attempts were made to get them to account, it soon became clear that they were absconding.

"Hence warrants for their arrest have been issued,” said Mulamu.

Former Kaizer Chiefs spin doctor Louis Tshakoana and his son Louis Junior Tshakoana. Picture: Supplied





The Undercover Billionaires Facebook description boastfully said: “Undercover Billionaires is an exclusive business network of professionals who generate wealth with meaningful style.”

Mulamu added that the Hawks had urged anyone with information regarding the Tshakoanes' whereabouts to contact the investigating officers in the case.

“Any information provided will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” she added.

The Star