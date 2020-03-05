Ex-convicts are working in the taxi industry due to lack of checks, inquiry told

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Poor policing of the taxi industry has allowed ex-convicts and other questionable groupings to operate freely. The free-for-all entry into the Gauteng taxi business has been partly blamed for the deadly clashes between associations and the Gauteng South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), Johannes Mkhonza has called on the government to intervene. Mkhonza was speaking before the commission of inquiry into taxi violence on Wednesday where he provided his testimony on a number of issues including corruption in the taxi industry, the role of Santaco and operating permits. Mkhonza described his role as one of the most challenging within the taxi industry. “We live in fear, we do not know who to trust in this business. I have to observe countless times before driving off at an intersection,” he said.

The chairperson said people do as they please in the taxi industry.

He said the industry has attracted ex-convicts, policemen and people fired from banks now who now acting as taxi owners without proper background checks having been conducted.

Questioned on the role played by taxi associations with regard to issuing operating permits, Mkhonza said people bypass the laws set out by taxi associations in order for them to acquire permits quicker.

“Owners can buy an existing permit from other taxi owners and go convert it which is quicker because that permit is already in the system.”

Mkhonza said expelling taxi associations that were compliant with Santaco won’t make much of a difference and added that the ongoing violence in the province had even led to an association executive resigning.

Mkhonza also informed the commission that some taxi ranks have been hijacked from the municipality by taxi owners. He also revealed that several members within different Gauteng taxi associations’ regions were not educated which led to them getting in touch with the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta).

The commission of inquiry was appointed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura last year with the aim of investigating the ongoing killings in the taxi industry in the province. The commission is chaired by Lungile Mabece, Hlula Msimang and Justice Jeremiah Shongwe, with Dimakatso Mamiki Selesho acting as the secretary.

Mkhonza will continue with his testimony before the commission on Thursday. He wasexpected to provide recommendations on how to curb the current levels of corruption, maladministration and toxic management practices.