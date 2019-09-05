File Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Johannesburg - The Mpumalanga Department of Health has suspended an admin clerk from Matsulu clinic after he was arrested for being in possession of Antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) worth abut f R34 500. Thapelo Sibusiso Magagula, 38 and his accomplice Caleb Bonginkosi Hlatshwayo, 33 were arrested on Wednesday, August 28 after members of the Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Team (TRT) received information about two men who were on their way to deliver ARVs to Kwanyamazane.

Hlatshwayo is a former police officer who was fired last year for corruption.

The department's Dumisani Malamule said the batch number on the drugs matched that of Matsulu clinic.

He said they have since suspended Magagula, who started working at the clinic in October 2008.

Malamule added that the Department has not yet established where and who the drugs were being delivered to but that police were investigating the matter.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, police had received information about a car that was carrying ARVs.





He said they responded to the information and spotted a vehicle which fitted the description around Matsulu Crossing and stopped it.

“Police officers proceeded to search the vehicle and found packets containing suspected stolen ARV drugs. The duo was arrested thereafter,” Hlathi said.

He added that Hlatshwayo was a former police officer and was dismissed in 2018 for corruption charges. However, he did not give details on what he had done.

The suspects appeared before the Matsulu Magistrate’s Court and are out on R1 000 bail each.

Hlathi said the suspects were expected to appear again at the same court on Thursday, October 3.

He added that provincial police management condemned the incident and warned community members not to buy any type of medicinal drugs on the black market.

“Antiretroviral drugs are administered for free and meant to treat a particular chronic illness. They are not for sale and should not be used for recreational purposes,” he said.

Malamule said the department is working tirelessly to upgrade security measures in all clinic to maintain that there are no more similar incidents.

