Ex-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli to be sentenced for 1999 crimes









Former intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - The kidnapping and assault case of former crime intelligent boss Richard Mdluli dating as far back as 1999 was expected to finally be drawn to a close on Tuesday with his sentencing. The conclusion of the case comes after many years of investigations where the docket went missing, the matter taken to court only for charges to be withdrawn then later reinstated. After a trial that lasted a few years, Mdluli and his co accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were last year found guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. The duo had intimidated, assaulted and kidnapped Mdluli's love rival Oupa Ramogibe who was also shot dead. However, they were cleared of his murder. It is believed that the death of Ramogibe was triggered by his relationship with a woman called Tshidi Buthelez who was Mdluli's lover. Mdluli had paid lobola for Buthelezi and had a baby with her.

However, she started a relationship with Ramogibe whom she went on to marry. Mdluli and Mthunzi were alleged to have intimidated, kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe who was also shot dead.

Although a case was opened, the docket went missing.

In March 2011, a warrant was issued for Mdluli's arrest, in connection with Ramogibe's death.

In April the following year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provisionally withdrew murder charges against Mdluli in order to complete an inquest into Ramogibe's death.

In September 2012, magistrate Jurg Viviers, ruled there was no evidence implicating Mdluli in the murder of Ramogibe. All charges against him were also withdrawn.

However, prosecutors managed to prove their case on the other charges and the following year Judge John Murphy instructed police to reinstate those charges against Mdluli.

The pair were to be sentenced at the South Gauteng High Court.