Johannesburg - The kidnapping and assault case of former crime intelligent boss Richard Mdluli dating as far back as 1999 was expected to finally be drawn to a close on Tuesday with his sentencing.
The conclusion of the case comes after many years of investigations where the docket went missing, the matter taken to court only for charges to be withdrawn then later reinstated.
After a trial that lasted a few years, Mdluli and his co accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were last year found guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.
The duo had intimidated, assaulted and kidnapped Mdluli's love rival Oupa Ramogibe who was also shot dead. However, they were cleared of his murder.
It is believed that the death of Ramogibe was triggered by his relationship with a woman called Tshidi Buthelez who was Mdluli's lover. Mdluli had paid lobola for Buthelezi and had a baby with her.