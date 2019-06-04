File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Dolly Nkosi, the former police officer who helped a syndicate smuggle drugs through OR Tambo International Airport, has received a breather at the South Gauteng High Court. Nkosi was found guilty of racketeering and dealing in drugs earlier in the year.

Her sentencing proceedings were postponed for the second time on Monday and will now begin in September.

The proceedings were initially scheduled to begin in April, but were postponed because the pre-sentencing report was not ready.

Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng heard on Monday from prosecutor Riana Williams that the matter had to be postponed again.

Williams told the court that Nkosi’s advocate had asked her to request a postponement because he would not make it to court.

“He says he (also) hasn’t seen the pre-sentencing report,” Williams said.

Judge Mokgoathleng postponed the sentencing to September, telling Nkosi: “Due to the fact that your counsel is not here, your matter is postponed. Your bail is extended.”

The State proved its case before Judge Mokgoathleng that Nkosi, then a sergeant stationed at OR Tambo International Airport, helped a syndicate smuggle drugs into the country undetected.

She received money and gifts from the syndicate for her efforts.

Nkosi was left to face the music alone as two of her co-accused disappeared without a trace.

Pedro Odoemenam and his brother Obi Odoemenam of Nigeria were believed to have fled South Africa.

The Odoemenam brothers were believed to be kingpins of the syndicate that manufactured drugs and also smuggled cocaine into South Africa using drug mules from Brazil.

The Odoemenams were accused of running a drug lab from a rented house in Morningside, Sandton. Police raided this lab in 2009.

They were each out on bail of R150 000, which was granted by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in December 2009.

While it was not clear when Obi absconded, Pedro disappeared in 2014.

Drugs they allegedly manufactured and sold included cocaine, heroin, tik, methcathinone (cat) and methamphetamine.

Another police officer involved in the syndicate, Sergeant Riaan Newton, was jailed several years ago. He was tried separately. Newton was nabbed hiding cocaine worth R540 000 in a state vehicle parked at the Hillbrow police station, where he worked.

The Hawks arrested members of the syndicate in 2009 in an intelligence-driven operation, then national police commissioner Bheki Cele announced.