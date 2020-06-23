Ex-Ekurhuleni top cop faces life behind bars for raping children

A sex pest former Ekurhuleni metro police superintendent found guilty of raping two Soweto schoolgirls faces the prospect of being slapped with one of the worst jail terms for gender-based violations (GBV). The “monster cop” who preyed on young girls cut a lone figure in court on Monday when proceedings for the handing down of sentence were postponed to next month. Adam Cummings, 54, faces the possibility of being handed life imprisonment, as per the prescribed minimum sentence in child rapes. And so also does his co-accused, Johanna Maregele, a 22-year-old woman Cummings paid to lure and kidnap young girls for him. Just last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for GBV perpetrators to get stiff sentences to contain the prevailing war on women and children. The sex predator pair was found guilty in May last year in the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg. Their sentencing proceedings were due to continue yesterday.

But apparent logistic failures, which included the absence of Maregele in court, forced the State to request a postponement.

Maregele, just like Cummings, awaited her sentencing from prison. She should have been transported to the court by Correctional Services’ officials.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng granted the State's postponement request. The proceedings are now set to continue on July 6.

Cummings cut a calm figure in the courtroom. He was led back to jail following his brief appearance.

Judge Mokgoatlheng ruled last year that Cummings and Maregele were guilty of all the charges against them, except those concerning a raped girl who could not identify the ex-top traffic officer at a police identity parade.

The two girls whom Cummings was found guilty of raping were nine and 15-years old.

The nine-year-old was lured by Maregele in Moroka, Soweto. Cummings bought food for the child and, together with Maregele, drove her to a secluded area.

Cummings raped her there, while Maregele assisted him. After her ordeal, the child was given R50 as an attempt to bribe her into silence.

Despite being threatened with murder, the child told her mother about the crime.

The 15-year-old was raped by Cummings on two occasions: both incidents happened in a secluded veld in Soweto.

Cummings claimed that she was his girlfriend and that he had consensual sex with her.

But the child emerged as a reliable witness before Judge Mokgoatlheng. She testified that Cummings raped her twice.

Judge Mokgoatlheng found Cummings guilty on three counts of rape, as well as a charge of human trafficking. Two counts were for raping the 15-year-old on two occasions, and another for raping the nine-year-old.

Maregele was found guilty of being an accomplice in the rape of the nine-year-old, and on two counts of the sexual exploitation of children and human trafficking.