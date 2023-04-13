Ex-fugitive Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana back on home soil in police custody

Facebook rapist Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, landed in South Africa in the wee hours of this morning under heavy police guard. The pair arrived at Lanseria Airport, north of Joburg, around 4am. Bester was placed in a SAPS nyala, while Magudumana was placed in a private car surrounded by female officers.

As we speak, Bester has been readmitted to the Kgosi Mampuru Central Maximum Correctional facility, and Magudumana is under arrest pending her first court appearance today. Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, on Friday night. It is believed that the suspects attempted to resist arrest. The pair were nabbed by Tanzanian police and Interpol.

In May last year, Bester escaped from the prison, which is being run by G4S, after he faked his own fiery death. The ministers responsible for Justice and Correctional Services and Police, Ronald Lamola and Bheki Cele, this morning thanked the government of Tanzania for what they called unequivocal co-operation in the matter, which relates to the arrest and process of deportation of Bester and Magudumana. "We will endeavour to emulate this level of co-operation with other countries in areas of mutual legal assistance and related matters," said the ministers in a joint statement.

They said the high-level delegation led by the Department of Home Affairs sent to Tanzania on Monday, 9 April 2023, had successfully concluded the deportation of the fugitives. "We can confirm that these fugitives have been returned to South Africa. Bester has been readmitted into the Kgosi Mampuru Central Maximum Correctional facility, and Magudumana is under arrest pending her first court appearance. "We are grateful to all the role players seized with this matter thus far. This includes state agencies and members of the public who have shared information that has assisted in the detention of the two fugitives following an extensive manhunt. Thus far, there is considerable progress, with a number of arrests being affected," said the ministers.

Bester faked his death and walked out of the public-private Mangaung Correctional facility in May last year. Magugumana, her father, and G4S employees allegedly assisted Bester in the daring walk out of prison. Crime expert Professor Kholofelo Rakubu says it is important to move away from referring to this as a prison escape and to call it a “walkout” by Bester.

As revelations came forth, we realised that Bester did not escape. He walked out because there are people mandated to make sure that the gates are locked. “How many gates was he supposed to pass before escaping? Where did he break before we can say ‘escape’? This was a walkout,” said Rakubu. Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today following his arrest yesterday in connection with Bester’s escape.

The suspect, who is an employee contracted to a company that installs and maintains cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre, faces a charge of aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody, defeating the ends of justice as well as violation of a dead body. Also, North West police seized a white Porsche Cayenne vehicle believed to belong to Magudumana. The vehicle was seized by the Gauteng SAPS Tracking Team in Lichtenburg, North West.

A 28-year-old male driver has since been taken into police custody, where he is currently being questioned. The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, says police are closing the net on those responsible for aiding Bester to escape from lawful custody. “Anyone who knows that they are involved in this case are warned to hand themselves over to authorities. Either they hand themselves in, or we fetch them ourselves”, said Masemola.