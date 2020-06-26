Ex-Gauteng municipal CFO in court over R50m VBS scandal

The “illegal” R50 million deposit into the defunct VBS Mutual Bank by a Gauteng municipality has led to the arrest of a top municipal official accused of criminality. Matthys Gerhardus Wienekus, the former acting chief financial officer at Merafong Municipality on the West Rand, “unlawfully and deliberately or in a grossly negligent manner” deposited R50m into VBS in alleged contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). This is contained in the charge sheet against Wienekus, who is expected to plead guilty to the 2017 deposit at the alleged unlawful instruction of a man, who was the acting municipal manager at the time. The man in question cannot be named as he has not been charged. The National Prosecuting Authority's Sipho Ngwema said on Thursday that Wienekus would plead and be sentenced when he returns to court next month.

Wienekus appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Tshwane on Thursday, becoming the eighth suspect to be charged in what the SA Reserve Bank labelled “The Great Bank Heist” in a 2018 forensic report into alleged looting of R2.3bn from VBS.

Last week, six executives and directors from VBS and the Public Investment Corporation, and a KPMG auditor appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palmridge on 47 counts of corruption, money laundering, racketeering, theft and fraud related to the alleged R2.3bn plunder.

According to the indictment, the MFMA stipulates municipalities could adopt an investment policy, which states that, among others, competitive bids in line with supply chain management regulations must be adhered to, to invest its cash.

Merafong, the indictment added, chose a “cash management, investment and borrowing policy”, which required deposits only in institutions registered with the Banks Act, as stipulated in Section 7(3) of the MFMA, and VBS did not meet those requirements.

“The Merafong Municipality was therefore prohibited from placing any deposits, inclusive of any investment deposits, with VBS,” read the charge sheet.

The State alleges that Wienekus made the deposit after being allegedly unlawfully instructed by the acting municipal manager.

“The accused (Wienekus) knew that investments with VBS were not permitted and informed (the municipal manager) accordingly. He was, however, instructed to make the investment.

It added that Wienekus could receive an imprisonment sentence of not more than five years for the alleged crime. He returns to court next month.